A Canandaigua man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison for headbutting a woman and violating a restraining order.

CANANDAIGUA — The courts encouraged a Canandaigua man to get the help he needs while serving a state prison sentence for head-butting a woman and violating an order of protection.

On Wednesday, Ontario County Court Judge Kitty Karle sentenced Daniel Sims, 26, to two and one-third to seven years for two counts of first-degree aggravated family offense and first-degree aggravated contempt.

“It’s evident that Mr. Sims had a tough childhood and a rough life,” said Assistant Public Defender Patrick Conklin. “Mr. Sims recognizes he needs help and my hope is that he gets the help he needs while incarcerated.”

According to Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts, Sims was initially arrested in 2018 on one count of aggravated family offense and aggravated criminal contempt. Sims picked up an additional aggravated family offense charge this year.

“You clearly been through some tough times,” said Karle during the sentencing. "At some point you have to put those troubles behind you and accept responsibility for your actions. While incarcerated I hope that you get the help you need and when you're out you’ve changed.”