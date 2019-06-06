Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Claire Boss, of Macedon; Martha Rinella and Natalie Vernon, of Marion; Natalie Acquista and Sydney Salone, of Newark; Daniel Mares, of Sodus; Amy Tichaecek, of Walworth; and Gavin Buehler, of Williamson, received 2019 Donald K. Rhine scholarships through Reliant Community Credit Union.

Courtney Bowen, Candice Drury and Megen Vandemortel, of Clyde; Elizabeth Hollebrandt, Susan Kniffin and Meagan Witt, of Lyons; Joseph Albright, Brittany Baker, Stewart Butler, Madison Ross, Bethany Zweigle and Danielle Zweigle, of Macedon; Emily Boerman, Thomas Capozzi, Thomas Price, Austin Smeatin, Taylor Thomas and Katie White, of Marion; Paige Bloomer, Katie Lynn Coston, Nicole Garritano, Annika Martin, Emma Meeks, David O'Shaughnessy, Colton Ratey, Megan Rodriguez and Bianca Tolleson, of Newark; Gabrielle Warring, of North Rose; Desmond Barber, Brandon Dostman, Samantha Hall, Diana Johnson, Lillian Masline and Tyler Youngman, of Ontario; Ryan Best, Steven Cook, Rylie Froehler, Emma Jackson, Gillian Laco, Nicole Lincoln, Rhiannon Miller and Shannon Mills, of Palmyra; Matthew Baker and Zachary Young, of Sodus; Whitney Birnbaum, Victoria Boulware, Lauren Johnson, Allison Kinnear and Rebecca Reeves, of Walworth; and Joseph Del Plato, Heather Prahler, Jasmine Scutt and Adriana Tingue, of Williamson, recently joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges. To be eligible, students must complete 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a 3.5 GPA.

Amy Carr and Alyssa Jackson, of Clyde; Nathan Mancini, of North Rose; April Houghtaling, of Red Creek; Zachary Zich, of Rose; Mallorie Devisser and Keeona Smith, of Savannah; and Alexis Dora and Courtney Keville, of Wolcott, graduated from Cayuga Community College in 2018-19.

The State University of New York Athletic Conference selected SUNY Oneonta sophomore Norberto Cervantes, of Williamson, as the 2019 Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. Cervantes was the SUNYAC champion in the weight throw during the indoor season.

Shannon Dole, of Newark, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Science in speech-language pathology from Harding University in Arkansas.

Elijah Durham, of North Rose; Dalton Alexander and Katie Sergeant, of Ontario; Chris White, of Palmyra; Giulia Mahoney, of Walworth; and Kalen Bjerga, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Kayla Freischlag, of Ontario, and Hali Ambroz, of Walworth, graduated in May 2019 with bachelors’ degrees in environmental sciences and neuroscience, respectively, from the University of Vermont.

Rebecca Hass, of Red Creek, and Valerie Lamora, Nicholas Porter and Benjamin Snyder, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.499 GPA.

Alyssa Jackson, of Clyde, and Mallorie Devisser and Warren Hartman, of Savannah, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Malinda Jones and Alec Mann, of Savannah, were named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.799 GPA.

Benjamin Kearns, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Shaina Olton, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Olton majors in health care management.

Mariah Paddock, of Clyde; Jake Lasher, of Ontario; and Gracie Wright, of Red Creek, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenna Roat, of Macedon; Camryn Smeatin, of Marion; Andrew Garrett, of Newark; and Hannah DeBoerdere, of Palmyra, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.75 GPA.

Jennafer Rohlin, of Walworth, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Rohlin majors in mechanical engineering.

Marisa Severino, of Macedon; Carly Shear and Amanda Williams, of Newark; Jillian Arrington and Hannah Dentel, of Palmyra; Brianna Gerhardt and Allison Stark, of Walworth; and Emma Vos, of Williamson, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenny Webster, of Macedon, earned spring 2019 part-time honors at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits of course work and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Webster majors in health care management.