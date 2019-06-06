Girl Scouts of Western New York presented a 2019 Gold Award to Emily Glidden, of Rochester, for her project, “His Ministries Pancake Fundraiser.”

“I did a pancake dinner fundraiser for a foster care ministry called His Ministries,” Glidden said. “We held the dinner at First Bible Baptist Church. I chose the project because I have a strong heart for kids, kids with disabilities and foster kids. My project benefited and supported the foster families, and with these donations we are able to help, support and show kindness to these families.

“I held the dinner, and I served 251 people and used over $1,700 in profits to purchase baby items to donate, plus I received over $400 in donations to also purchase items with. I got to personally donate the items to families, and see their faces and happiness and joy from that.

“[Girl Scouts] has made me realize how important stepping up and being a leader really is, and how much younger girls look up to us as older girls and how much of an impact on them we have.”

The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts. A Scout’s project should be something they can be passionate about in thought, deed and action, as well as encompass organizational, leadership and networking skills. It should fulfill a need within their community, and create change that has the potential to be ongoing or sustainable.

Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. The Gold Award qualifies the Scout for scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

The Gold Award requires a Scout to identify an issue and investigate it to understand what can be done to address the problem. Scouts then form teams to act as their support system, including a project adviser close to the issue who is not a troop leader or family member.

Scouts create plans to ensure they know what steps they must tackle while working on their projects. They submit project proposals to their local Girl Scout councils and, once accepted, work through the steps of the plan, utilizing the support team where necessary. The project is used to educate and inspire others about the cause they are addressing.

