The Seneca Park Zoo Society will host ZooBrew, a happy hour event for ages 21 and older, on June 21, July 19, Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.

ZooBrew features live music by three bands throughout the zoo, animal experiences, cash bars with beer and wine, and food for purchase. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and gates close at 7:30 p.m. Guests can stay on zoo grounds until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. Attendees need to bring a valid ID. A portion of ticket sales will go to the International Elephant Foundation. With a $25 donation, guests can take a private tour of the Elephant Barn.

Visit senecaparkzoo.org/zoobrew for information.