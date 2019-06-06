Rochester Area Community Foundation recently awarded $324,650 in grants to support 20 youth sports and recreation projects from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports.

Funding will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester Inc., Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, Canandaigua Community Sailing, The Center for Youth, Children’s Institute Inc., city of Rochester, Conkey Cruisers, EquiCenter Inc., Geneva Family YMCA, Girl Scouts of Western New York Inc., Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester, Lyons Community Center, North Greece Road Church of Christ, Phelps Community Center, Playworks New York, Seneca Sailing Academy, The Research Foundation for State University of New York, Rochester Childfirst Network, Western NY Warner Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. and Yates Cultural Recreational Resources Inc.

RACF annually awards funding to projects that directly impact more youth and adult coaches in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.