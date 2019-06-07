OCSO: Dawn Swan, 41, Karen Swan, 65, Darrel Swan, 67 and Jody Ingram, 46, all of Canandaigua were arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals after deputies followed up on a report of children and animals living in deplorable conditions.

CANANDAIGUA — Deputies say vile conditions including a deceased cat found at the bottom of a stairway ended in criminal charges for four Canandaigua residents.

Police say 12 cats were seized by the Ontario County Humane Society after they and Child Protective Services made a welfare check to follow up on a report of children and animals living in deplorable conditions.

Dawn Swan, 41, Karen Swan, 65, Darrel Swan, 67, and Jody Ingram, 46, were arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal.

“Upon arriving the interior of this residence was found to be filled with garbage, flies, and feces was covering the floor,” states the press release. “The air inside was a horrendous ammonia smell.”

They were arraigned in Canandaigua Town Court and released on their own recognizance. The residence was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable.

Previous charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child were filed by the sheriff’s office.