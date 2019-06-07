The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced a $2,000 donation to the South Farmington Friends Cemetery Foundation for its historic chapel facade restoration project.

Funding for this project was made possible through sponsorship by the Canandaigua Chapter of the DAR.

The project will involve stabilizing and restoring the facade of the building that was damaged by a tornado in 2015. The chapel building was built by members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and Quakers of Farmington in 1889.

With the grant, SFFCF will replace the decking on the front porch with period-appropriate wood planks and stabilize the porch foundation posts. The porch columns will be restored to provide structural support for the original porch roof. The windows on the facade of the building will be repaired, including the installation of new glass and repair of the window grilles. The front of the chapel will be repainted, including the historic original scalloped front treatments on the facade of the chapel.

“This is the largest grant received to date for the South Farmington Friends Cemetery, and we cannot overstate our appreciation enough for this generous gift from the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution,” said Dave Plante, SFFCF president. “The funds will go a long way toward restoring and preserving the public face of our historic chapel building for years to come, bringing us one step closer to restoring the entire building as a useful community facility available to the general public.”

The DAR grants program started in 2010. Funding is awarded to community projects that promote the organization’s mission areas of historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Interested groups must be sponsored by a DAR chapter, submit a copy of their public charity 501(c)(3) IRS documentation, and include a narrative describing the need and urgency of the project, as well as planned activities and benefits to the community that will result from the grant.

Visit facebook.com/SouthFarmingtonCemetery for information.