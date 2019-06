It's National Donut Day and some local shops are encouraging folks to celebrate.

Dunkin'

Free classic donut with purchase of any drink.

Donuts Delight, Rochester

Free cannoli delite donut with purchase.

Ridge Donut Cafe, Irondequoit

Free fry cakes and birthday cake donuts with purchase.

Boxcar Donuts & Chicken, Rochester

Free donut with any purchase. $5 espresso martinis from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.