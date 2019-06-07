The Hochstein School recently recognized 18 students in grades 5-12 as merit scholarship winners and honors certificate candidates during its honors convocation. The students performed solos during the ceremony.

Hochstein teachers nominate students for merit scholarships and auditions were held in the spring. The scholarships are organized in four categories for various age levels of music students.

Scholarships went to Agathya Visveswaran, of Brighton; Hannah Schultz, of Brockport; Neil Stringer and Gillian Vit, of Canandaigua; Chloe Engin, of Fairport; Jett Kopalek, of Henrietta; Felicia Garnot, of Naples; Amy Feng, Katherine Huang and Caitlin Ott, of Pittsford; Lillian Brickman, Erica Liu and Luke Pisani, of Rochester; Felix Huang, of Webster; and Thomas DeFisher, of Williamson.

Two students were recognized with honorable mention: Ji-Mi Jang, of Pittsford, and Erik Schroeder, of Scottsville.

The honors certificate program is an intensive course of study entered by audition. Many graduates pursue further musical studies at conservatories and university schools of music. Three seniors are expected to complete the program this year: Chloe Engin, of Fairport; Jackie Hager, of Brighton; and Erik Schroeder, of Scottsville.