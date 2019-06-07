The New York State Ballet will hold auditions for dancers ages 6 and older for its production of “The Nutcracker” on July 13 at its Training Academy, 821 Fairport Road, East Rochester.

The company is casting children’s roles spanning all ages and skill levels. Performance dates are Dec. 13-15 at Roberts Wesleyan College.

Dancers must arrive on time, prepared and ready to dance. Select portions of the casting call will be en pointe. Three times are available: 11 a.m. for ages 6-8, noon for ages 9-12, and 1 p.m. for ages 13 and older.

Registration costs $25 for dancers not enrolled at the Training Academy. Call (585) 203-1763 or email plie@newyorkstateballet.org for information.