The Rochester Croquet Club hosted its first club tournament of the year June 1 at the Grace and Truth SportsPark.

Twelve players competed in four games each of block play using a waterford doubles schedule where each participant plays with a different partner each game and individual statistics are calculated to determine the seeding for ladder play at the end.

First and fourth seed played second and third seed to determine first place with Jane Shafer, of Irondequoit, and Peter Bowers, of Hilton, taking home top prize.

Tournament results were first place, Jane Shafer and Peter Bowers; second place, Sheila McLeod and Sue Sherer; and third place, Linda Bowers and Sue Stoffel.