Girl Scouts of Western New York and Girl Scouts of the USA will offer its Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend on July 13-14 for girls, their families and friends to experience the outdoors.

In collaboration with the National Association of State Park Directors, GSWNY will host events on July 13 at Letchworth State Park, Allegany State Park and Buffalo Harbor State Park, as well as Beaver Island State Park on July 14.

“When girls spend quality time outdoors and increase their exposure to nature, they thrive physically, emotionally and intellectually,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of GSWNY.

Call (888) 837-6410 or visit bit.ly/2wJ7o9Y to register.