The Urban League of Rochester board of directors recently named Seanelle Hawkins as president and CEO. Hawkins is the first woman to serve as president of ULR.

Hawkins has experience in nonprofit management, most recently serving as executive director of Sojourner House at Pathstone and Wilson Commencement Park. Under her leadership, the organization increased giving and secured more than $640,000 in government grants and donations.

Hawkins received her Bachelor of Arts in communications at Syracuse University and Master of Science in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College. She holds a Doctor of Education in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College.