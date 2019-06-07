A piece of local history will come to life at the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford with 1812 Weekend on June 22-23, featuring American and British troops from the only war fought locally in western New York.

Guests will get a chance to see military and social events of the period as the museum highlights everything from battalions to ball gowns, music and military brass.

This weekend will allow guests to visit with the era’s premiere party hostess, Dolley Madison. Known for her heroism during the burning of Washington, Madison also was regarded as having set the standard for all first ladies to come through her social and diplomatic acuity.

Visitors will learn about Jane Austen, an English novelist who later became famous in the 20th century for her works such as “Emma” and “Pride and Prejudice.” A performance of an early Austen work, “Juvenilia,” will be dramatized onstage.

Guests can walk in Austen’s footsteps on the nature trails while reading her writings, picnic on the meadow, join one of Madison’s “squeezes,” take in a ball game and watch live military demonstrations during this weekend.

Various activities throughout the weekend will include flag raising and lowering in the Town Hall yard, target shooting in South Field, military demonstrations in the Great Meadow, a Jane Austen Fashion Show, children’s militia, and a Jane Austen dance demonstration in the Village Square.

On June 23, additional activities will include men’s baseball at the Silver Baseball Park and activities at the Nature Center. Special event pricing includes $22 for adults, $19 for seniors and college students, $14 for youth, and free for GCV&M members and children ages 3 and younger.