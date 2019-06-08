Bill Napier to take over while Bill Reilich will focus on Greece supervisor duties

ROCHESTER — Monroe County Republican Chairman Bill Reilich has announced he is stepping aside from his position to focus on his role as Greece town supervisor.

“Going back to my days in the private sector, I have always risen to the challenge and balanced multiple responsibilities successfully. However, the time is right for me personally to turn my focus solely to the Town of Greece as I work to make our great town even better,” said Reilich in the press release announcing his departure.

“I have enjoyed bringing new amenities to our residents and we have major enhancements coming that I will be heavily involved in. I thank our great Monroe County Republican team for their support as I served as chairman,” Reilich said in the press release. “Together we reached milestones that no one would have thought possible and I know there are great things in store for our dedicated Republican candidates again this fall.”

Reilich became chairman of the Monroe County GOP in 2008.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo thanked Bill Reilich for his years of service to the Republican Committee.

“Bill has been a strong partner throughout much of my time in public service and I will always appreciate his contributions to our party and our community," Dinolfo said in the press release.

The Brighton Republican Committee's Bill Napier has been asked by Dinolfo to serve as the GOP’s next chairman, and will serve as acting chairman until he is officially confirmed at the committee's July organizational meeting.

Napier has previously served as assistant Monroe County executive for Dinolfo, as well as county communications director, chief of staff for the Majority Caucus of the County Legislature, as well as various congressional offices and presidential campaigns. In the press release, Dinolfo said that Napier had the "knowledge, experience and commitment" to bring Republicans success in coming elections.

“I’m honored to have been asked by County Executive Dinolfo to serve as the next chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee,” said Napier in the press release. “I look forward to retooling and revitalizing our party to ensure our great slate of candidates is successful on Election Day.”