At left in the bottom portrait is Gordon K. Benson. This is what his son, David Benson, had to say in an email: "Born in Canandaigua in 1904 and died there in 1979. He was a painter/decorator all of his life as many of the Benson men were, and he did work for Peggy Stewart. I guess she just had him pose for a picture while he was painting or wallpapering in her home. I think there may be other pictures of him taken by her in the same fashion — perhaps when he was a bit older. If he was given copies of the pictures, I don’t recall him ever sharing them with his family.”

At right are twins born in 1944. Lynn Kuntz Walsh is on the left and Leah Kuntz Hotchkiss is on the right. The photo was taken for their first communion at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Stanley in about 1951, according to Leah.

The Ontario County Historical Society is attempting to learn the identities of the subjects of many portraits rescued from obscurity with the "Rescued Portraits of the Past" column.

These photos are believed to have been taken from the 1930s to 1970s by portrait photographers Mary “Peggy” Stewart and her sister, Helen Stewart, who operated a studio first on Main Street, and then moved it to Fort Hill Avenue. For more information about the Stewart sisters, watch this OCHS video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odryi20lBHI.

