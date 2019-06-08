"It is useless for the sheep to pass resolutions in favor of vegetarianism, while the wolf remains of a different opinion.” — William Inge

In 1961, William J. Lederer published "A Nation of Sheep," a 300-page grumble about the gullibility, apathy and indifference of the American public. It has taken almost 60 years for “We the Sheeple” to achieve the apotheosis of Lederer’s critique, but here we are in Trumpland, where every affront to democracy and attack on American core values is greeted with “ho hum, what else is new?”

There were a few minimal exceptions along the way to abject servility. In 1968, Eugene McCarthy, an obscure U.S. Senator and professional outlier, became a true profile in courage, bravely taking on President Lyndon Johnson when no other national political figure dared defy him and call out his disastrous Vietnam policy (Bobby Kennedy was late to the table). In 1974, Republican Sens. Barry Goldwater and Howard Baker and Rep. John Rhodes went to the White House and told Republican President Richard Nixon it was time for him to go. Other than those two interruptions, the path to sheepdom has been steady and unwavering.

Today, many of us have abandoned any pretense of being willing to stand up to Trump’s tyranny and destruction. A huge chunk of the population bows down obsequiously every time Trump opens his potty mouth or tweets lies or utter nonsense. They applaud him for his fake tough guy persona borne of his insecurities, cowardice and willingness to upend every rule and custom, even those that benefit them.

Congress long ago mailed in what minimal manhood and integrity remained after years of surrendering its prerogatives to the supposed co-equal executive branch. Watching Nancy Agonistes struggle with the notion of impeaching a president guilty of so many high crimes and misdemeanors that it would exhaust a legion of medieval scribes to list them all is sad. While she is correct at present not to proceed with impeachment because of the political risks, when has any president so richly deserved to be removed from office and fitted for an orange jumpsuit to go with his hair and complexion?

The Republican Party has abandoned the bedrock conservative principles that it espoused for three generations, so desperate to cling to power that it feels no compunction about abasing itself to Trump and following him down the rabbit hole of rule-breaking and rudeness. And where are today’s Gene McCarthys? Fearful of emerging from their spider holes to challenge a creature whose every barbarity cries out for an honorable confrontation on behalf of what is right and decent. Recently, Ohio’s Gov. John Kasich and Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan bleated that they dared not oppose Trump’s despotism and destruction. No Joan of Arcs, these pitiful excuses for leaders (although they share her lack of testosterone).

Bill Weld, the Republican ex-governor of Massachusetts, is his party’s lone champion opposing the Trumpian chaos. He deserves all the credit in the world for his windmill tilting.

If you’ve had enough of being a mere member of the flock and having the wool pulled over your eyes, there is something you might be able to do to boost Mr. Weld and damage Mr. Trump. Twenty-one states have open Republican presidential primaries. An open primary allows eligible voters of any political party to vote in another party’s primary. That’s how John McCain won the Republican nomination in 2008 despite never prevailing among Republicans in any primary. If you’re a Democrat, don’t worry about not voting in your party’s primary. Weakening Trump in the primaries will redound to our collective benefit when you cast your ballot for your choice in the general election.

If there are any wolf wannabes in sheep’s clothing who care about their country, now is the time to join Weld in his heroic stand against the villain.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.