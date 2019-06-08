The annual Rose Walk raises money for Thompson Health Center's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

CANANDAIGUA — With bright sunshine and warm weather, the 23rd annual Rose Walk offered a chance for participants to get some exercise and fresh air, all for a good cause.

The event Saturday morning at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park raised money for Thompson Health Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program. Patients in need of the program’s services can apply for a scholarship, if they are unable to afford the cost, according to Heather Williams, clinical coordinator at Thompson Health and a registered nurse.

The success rate for the program has been significant, according to Williams, since “patients come back” to participate in the walk each year.

“It’s a great benefit for the community,” she said, mentioning how, on average, 50 patients per year are admitted through the scholarships.

First established Aug. 5, 1991, the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program consists of an exercise regimen “for anyone who’s had any type of cardiac event,” including a heart attack, bypass procedures or valve replacements, according to Chickie Ernst, former nurse and manager of the program.

The Rose Walk had 125 registered attendees Saturday, and began with a welcome from Josh Featherly, a doctor with the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program. Participants soon went on a walk through the historic Sonnenberg Gardens before gathering under a tent provided by Nolan’s for several keynote addresses.

Harry Bowker, a former patient who was selected as emcee, and several other staffers from Thompson Health spoke about the importance of heart health. Among the speakers included Williams, who noted how the devotion between patients and staff goes both ways.

“Their energy and desire to recover inspires us every day,” Williams said.

Bryan Henry, medical director of Cardiographics, spoke to the importance of exercise and community during the recovery process, something which he believes to be more important than medication or surgery.

“It’s about gaining your confidence again,” Henry said. “That life goes on.”

A short eulogy was delivered in memory of Donna McCagg, a former nurse who passed away after battling cancer. Following a moment of silence, Jessie Shulla and Mary Shelley, former patients in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, were invited to offer testimonials. The event concluded with an address from Kurt Koczent, executive vice president of Thompson Health, who thanked each of the staff members who had addressed the crowd and all of the participants.