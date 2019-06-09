Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Adam Anderson, of Shortsville, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.4-3.69 GPA. Anderson majors in criminal justice.

Samantha Bartolone, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Bartolone majors in business.

Erin Cypher and Jeffrey Cypher, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.4-3.59 GPA.

Isabella Denysenko, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Kirsten Haggerty and Rebecca Roth, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must take at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alex Hernandez, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Shaina Olton, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Olton majors in health care management.

Jenna Roat, of Macedon; Hannah DeBoerdere, of Palmyra; and David Viruso, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.75 GPA.

Jenny Webster, of Macedon, earned spring 2019 part-time honors at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits of course work and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Webster majors in health care management.

Riley White, of Farmington, was named a spring 2019 presidential scholar at Clarkson University. To be eligible, students must enroll in at least 14 credits and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. White majors in civil engineering and earned a 4.0 GPA.

Graduations

Jordan Cowles and Mariah Sorci, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with bachelors’ degrees in psychological science and middle level education, respectively, from the University of Vermont.

Jeffrey Cypher, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing management from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Adelaide Doherty, of Middlesex, graduated in May 2019 from Vermont Academy with distinction in English. She received the Fisher Drama Award and Purchase Prize for her artwork “Evolution,” and was voted by her classmates as most musical. Doherty plans to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Adam Knapton, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2019 with a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Connor Sharkey, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College in Clinton.