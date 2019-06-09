Victor sophomore competing for motocross championship

Victor sophomore Trenton Sherman will represent New York at the 38th annual Amateur National Motocross Championship this summer in Tennessee.

Competing for the first time on 250cc machines, Sherman recorded a win at the area qualifier to move on to the regional championship.

The top six racers from regionals qualify for the national championship, and Sherman beat out over 160 entries to move on in two classes. He placed second in the junior division (12-17) and finished sixth overall in the 250cc limited class (stock bikes).

Sherman races on the MB60 Action Sports team on KTM SX 250 machines. He trains at Palmyra Racing Association’s Hogback Hill in Palmyra.

Several honored at Thompson nursing ceremony

UR Medicine Thompson Health honored eight associates at its annual nursing awards dinner.

The hospital honored Sarah Boyce (systems thinking and Nurse of the Year), Meggin Rowe (advocacy and moral agency) and Jeanette Storie (clinical judgement), of Canandaigua; Heather Williams (collaboration), of Farmington; Chelsea McConnon (clinical inquiry), of Manchester; Carey VanZandt (collaboration), of Naples; Dorria Sinack (facilitation of learning), of Phelps; and Aaron Parkhurst (caring practices), of Waterloo.

Sheila Brundage, of North Cohocton, and Aaron Fitzgerald, of Geneva, were honored as technicians of distinction. For long-term care, Stanley resident George Cotter was named Nurse of Distinction and Rebecca Bassett, of Canandaigua, was named Certified Nursing Assistant of Distinction.

Patient Transport was named the health system’s Department of Distinction.

Midlakes students join National Honor Society

Seven seniors and 13 juniors were inducted into the Midlakes High School chapter of the National Honor Society during a recent ceremony in the former Midlakes Middle School Auditorium.

The seniors are Madison Bowman, Ashley Chrisman, Madison Duchesneau, Jeanne Durham, Sarah Lahr, Hunter MacCammon and Wyatt Smith.

The juniors are Kate Bennett, Megan Bowman, Sarah Crane, Emma Curran, Lydia Day, Marlee Fancett, Molly Mueller, Katelyn Roland, Ryan Shoemaker, Ella Sickles, Anna Smith, Sarah Socha and Isabella Tufano.

Faculty advisers for NHS are Kelly Hart and Erin Everson.

FLCC retirees granted emeritus status

The board of trustees for Finger Lakes Community College recently conferred emeritus status on eight retirees for serving the college with distinction for at least 15 years.

The distinction went to professors Sandy Brown (computing sciences), Corrine Canough (educational planning and career services), Dennis “Putt” Moore (physical education and integrated health care) and Louise Mulvaney (humanities), of Canandaigua; Bruce Gilman (environmental conservation and horticulture), of Middlesex; Barbara Murphy (humanities), of Rochester; and Nancy Clarkson (nursing) and Michael Prockton (accounting), of Victor.

All were invited to commencement as guests of honor.

St. Mary’s students join NJHS

St. Mary’s School recently held a ceremony for seventh and eighth graders joining the Rev. Thomas P. Mull Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

Nine students were honored: Leah Batterson, Sophia Enzinna, Alexandra Gellatly, Edward Goatseay, David Jankowski, Michael Macri, Kendall Pellegrino, Natalie Westerman and Molly Williams.

St. Mary’s graduate Catherine Keck was the keynote speaker.