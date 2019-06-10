The Greece Central School District Board of Education recently approved the appointment of three elementary school principals: Michelle Barton to Paddy Hill, Michael Ferris to Autumn Lane and Jason Lewis to English Village.

Barton came to Greece CSD in 2014 as a district math coach and was promoted to assistant principal, most recently serving at Paddy Hill and Pine Brook elementary schools. She was an assistant principal at Holmes Road and Buckman Heights elementary schools. Before coming to Greece, Barton was an elementary school teacher in the Hilton Central School District.

Valerie Paine, assistant superintendent for student achievement and family and community engagement, called Barton a well-respected instructional leader, and said she was selected to succeed retiring Principal Susan Streicher because of her record of accomplishment and commitment to student success.

“Michelle has been instrumental in the collaborative planning and delivery of our culturally responsive education and equity training,” she said. “We are lucky to have Michelle as a leader in our district and I look forward to supporting her work.”

Barton looks forward to continuing the work at Paddy Hill related to academic achievement and social-emotional learning.

“I feel so honored to be able to lead the incredible staff at Paddy Hill,” she said. “I strongly believe in shared leadership and building strong relationships with staff, students and families, and I think I will be able to do that even more effectively now that I will be at Paddy Hill each and every day.”

Ferris started at Greece CSD in 2016 as an assistant principal at Arcadia Middle School and was appointed acting Autumn Lane principal in January 2019. He is a member of the district’s Guardians of Equity team and facilitator of culturally responsive education. Prior to Greece, he worked as an elementary school teacher and family and community liaison coordinator in the Brockport Central School District, and taught in Hilton CSD.

Paine said Ferris was selected as Autumn Lane’s new principal because of his focus on relationships.

“Solid relationships coupled with the breadth of knowledge and experiences that Mike brings will greatly benefit the Autumn Lane community,” she said.

Ferris is looking forward to continuing his work with the Autumn Lane community, and wants to build lifelong relationships with staff and families.

“My vision is to inspire the Autumn Lane School community to become a gathering place where all families feel welcome and students develop a love of learning,” he said. “In doing so, I intend to encourage rich family engagement opportunities that inspire culturally responsive education and support all students in their quest to make the world a better place.”

Lewis came to Greece CSD in 2014, and served as assistant principal of English Village and Lakeshore elementary schools for the last five years. Before Greece, he worked as an assistant principal and principal at a charter school in Florida, and spent 20 years as a teacher, mentor and school administrator in the Rochester City School District.

Paine said Lewis was chosen to take over for retiring English Village Principal Cheryl Hurst because he is committed to making the school experience great for kids.

“His positive attitude and collaborative leadership style comes naturally and I am excited to watch him put these skills to use as he moves from assistant principal to principal of English Village,” she said.

Lewis is committed to social-emotional learning, culturally responsive education, response to intervention and continuous school improvement. He’s excited to build parent and community engagement through the community schools model and the Leader in Me program.

“Our English Village team is doing so much to help our school go from very good to great,” Lewis said.

All three administrators start their new roles on July 1.