Volunteers ages 13 and older are needed for Maggie’s Kids Camp, an outreach of Community Lutheran Ministries in the city of Rochester sponsored by the Victor-Farmington church community on July 8-12.

For the last 13 years, local churches have sponsored campers ages 3-17 from the city to the community for a week. The children and their counselors arrive by bus each morning to enjoy healthy meals, music, crafts, games, Bible study and trips to local parks.

This year’s campers will travel to Onanda Park, Victor Municipal Park, Lollypop Farm, Egypt Park and the Geneva spray park. Participating churches include Victor United Methodist Church, Farmington United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Victor, Willowbrook Christian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Volunteers can work half- or full-days, one or all days of the week. Help is needed for food preparation and in the kitchen, crafts, music, Bible study, and play. Food and supply donations are accepted.

Maggie Harris operates Community Lutheran Ministry on Joseph Avenue in Rochester. Her year-round ministry is focused on children living in the 14621 zip code. She annually runs a state-accredited, six-week camp for up to 150 children ages 2-17.

The annual budget for the camp is $2,200. Donations are appreciated. Visit communitylutheranministry.org for information.