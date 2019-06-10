Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found chained in a basement in Niagara Falls early Sunday morning.

According to our news partner, News10NBC's affiliate, WGRZ, police responded to the report of an assault at a home on Monroe Avenue around 1 a.m. Investigators say they did not find anyone in the house, but they did find a broken window with a trail of blood leading to a nearby alley.

A K-9 tracked the victim to another home on Monroe Avenue. Officers were able to rescue the woman, who had been chained up in the basement of the home. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect, who has been identified as Michael Ciskiewic, barricaded himself inside the home, but eventually got away. A search is underway right now.