The Corn Hill Neighbors Association and ESL Federal Credit Union revealed the 2019 commemorative poster for the 51st annual Corn Hill Arts Festival.

Bill Kelly, festival chair; Faheem Masood, president and CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union; and Justin Roj, director of communications of the city of Rochester, led the unveiling ceremony at Tony D’s.

“We were excited to unveil the 51st annual Corn Hill Arts Festival poster,” Kelly said. “The poster spotlights recognizable landmarks in the Corn Hill Neighborhood that represent our city’s history, expressing the energy of our vital and inviting community.”

This year’s poster design was created by John Hinman, a self-taught contemporary artist known as Dakota. He is inspired by abstract and surrealist painters such as Picasso, Matisse and Dali. His design invites the viewer to explore the Rochester skyline and its recognizable landmarks. Unique details blend the city of Rochester together to form a mosaic composition.

“It is my honor to be part of and represent such a diverse and vibrant community as Corn Hill,” Hinman said. “I am humbled to be counted among previous featured artists who participated in this signature event.”

The commissioned artwork will become the image featured on the annual poster, clothing and other festival merchandise.

“The Corn Hill Arts Festival provides the perfect opportunity every year for thousands to take in all of the arts, artists and artisans that contribute to making Rochester known as a ‘City of the Arts,’” Masood said. “With this year’s poster, the festival continues its tradition of providing an ideal representation of the atmosphere we all experience when walking the historic streets of Corn Hill.”

The festival welcomes more than 365 original artists, live music, the 11th annual Emerging Artists Expo and the seventh annual Fairy Houses Tour. Visitors can enjoy a family-fun zone, food trucks, and beer, wine, spirits and cider gardens.

The festival runs July 13-14 in the historic Corn Hill Neighborhood. Admission is free, and the grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine.