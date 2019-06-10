71-year-old John Nicholl was last seen in the woods just east of 600 West Bloomfield Road. He was wearing a white tee shirt, dark gray shorts, and dark shoes.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing man with dementia in the Town of Mendon.

According to deputies, John Nicholl, 71, went missing around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Nicholl is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Nicholl was last seen in the woods just east of 600 West Bloomfield Road. He was wearing a white tee shirt, dark gray shorts, and dark shoes.

Mendon Fire Department and state police are assisting with the search.

If you have any information, call 911.