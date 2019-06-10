The Wayne Technical and Career Center conservation team won overall at the 2019 New York State Conservation Competition held at SUNY Cobleskill.

The WTCC conservation instructors are Walter Robarge and Mimi Worth. The following students placed in the top five.

Marion: Isaac DeFisher, fifth place (bulldozer log roll), and Ian East, first place (bow saw) and fifth place (two-person crosscut saw, team).

Newark: Zakarie McEmery, fifth place (skidsteer).

Palmyra-Macedon: Emily Pragle, first place (log scaling), first place (female bow saw), third place (Jack and Jill Peavey log roll, team) and fifth place land judging), and Ryan Quigley, first place (differential leveling, team) and third place (Peavey log roll, team).

Red Creek: Mackenzie March, second place (Jack and Jill crosscut saw, team), and Joshua Whiting, second place (bulldozer trenching) and third place (Peavey log roll, team).

Sodus: Elizabeth Stedge, first place (female pulp throw), first place (Jack and Jill log roll, team) and fifth place (female bow saw).

Wayne: Trenton Bryan, second place (two-person crosscut saw, team), and Robert MaMoone, first place (differential leveling, team) and second place (two-person crosscut saw, team).

Williamson: Edmond Brennessel, second place (mini excavator), third place (Jack and Jill Peavey log roll, team) and fifth place (two-person crosscut saw, team); Logan Hamm, second place (Jack and Jill crosscut saw, team), second place (firebuild, team) and third place (land judging); and Dustin Secor, first place (Jack and Jill log roll, team), second place (firebuild, team) and fourth place (axe throw).