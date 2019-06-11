The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will host its 17th annual golf tournament, Chipping in for Kids, on July 29 at CenterPointe Golf Club, 2231 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, to benefit community projects, programs and scholarships focused on children and seniors.

Registration for the four-person scramble costs $120 per golfer until July 20, then $130. Lunch and registration open at 11 a.m. before a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner and prizes are at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available; prize donations are welcome. Call 585-330-2884, email starowi21@frontier.com or visit canandaiguakiwanis.org for information.