The Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is accepting donations for its yard sale fundraiser, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20-23.

Organizers are welcoming furniture, household items, tools and electronics, but will not accept clothing. Items can be dropped off at Cobblestone.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the center’s Celebrating the Arts day program for adults with disabilities. Call 585-398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.