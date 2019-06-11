The 2019 Dinner with the Arts benefiting the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy raised a record amount of funds and saw the ninth annual event’s highest number of attendees.

Proceeds from the dinner go toward the academy’s operations and financial aid fund, and covers 10% of the annual budget. This year, the event raised one-third more than was budgeted.

Bob McCarthy, chair of the Arts Academy support board, welcomed the sellout crowd of 180 to a series of piano, violin, dance and choral performances by academy students.

“Funds raised tonight go to scholarships,” McCarthy said. “Our goal is to expose all children to the arts, which has benefits even if they don’t end up working in the arts. They will use the skills and traits they learn no matter what.”

After the opening reception and performances, guests sat down to a meal donated and prepared by Beef & Brew.

The dinner included recognition of arts performers and supporters. The 2019 Community Award for extraordinary support for music and the arts went to Meg Cognetta Heaton and Hilda Lam Collins, and Adam Fyer received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Rev. James Adams, head of school, praised Fryer for his work creating the Two Herons Drum Circle. Presenting the honor to Heaton and Collins, he said, “You have made this community truly better by your decades of service.”

Heaton, who received her music degree from Oberlin Conservatory, teaches piano at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, accompanies its Community Chorus, and serves on the Smith Opera House Steinway Committee. She is a former accompanist for Ithaca Talent Education and the North Street School Select Singers.

Collins holds degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Rochester. She serves on the boards of Geneva Concerts and the Geneva Music Festival, and is a member of the Smith Steinway Committee. She is a former accompanist for the academy’s children’s choirs and Ithaca Talent Education.

Fryer, a 2006 graduate of Geneva High School, attended Finger Lakes Community College and the University at Buffalo, earning degrees in psychology and philosophy.

The Rev. Canon Johnnie Ross, of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, thanked all the attendees for their support of the academy.

“People who support children singing are saints of God,” he said. “People who sing are children of God.”