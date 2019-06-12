Jonathan Allentoff received his Master of Arts in music and interdisciplinary arts with honors from Stony Brook University.

His thesis, “The Positive Cultural Impact of Community Orchestras,” won the Dr. Deborah C. Hecht Award for outstanding scholarship for 2019 at the university. Allentoff conducts the Brockport, Brighton, Greece and Temple Beth El orchestras; performs on viola and violin; and creates and publishes commercial music arrangements for major symphony orchestras and smaller ensembles.

A graduate of Pittsford Mendon High School and The College at Brockport, he is the son of Michael and Marla Allentoff of Pittsford and grandson of Sally Schweid, of Brighton.