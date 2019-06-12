Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Kevin Connelly, Megan Hendershot, Austin King, Ryan Mattison and Ryan Wright, of Brockport, graduated in June 2019 from Alfred State College.

Quinlan Ignaszak, of Brockport, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Greece

Samantha Faso, a 2010 graduate of Greece Athena, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from D’Youville College. She will start a residency at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

Lindsey Rathbun, of Greece, was named to the fall 2018 and spring 2019 dean’s lists at St. John Fisher College.

Hamlin

Celestino Mendez, of Hamlin, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Melissa Daniels, Gavin Homer and Ethan Spring, of Hilton, graduated in June 2019 from Alfred State College.

Shaylyn Wiest, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mumford

Sarah Williams, of Mumford, graduated in June 2019 with an Associate in Applied Science in diagnostic medical sonography from Alfred State College.

North Chili

Jocelyn Hernandez, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA for at least nine semester hours of academic credit.

Joseph Johnson, of North Chili, graduated in June 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management engineering technology from Alfred State College.

Rochester

Matthew Bloomer, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Castleton University in Vermont. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Dina Brown, Travis Christine, Suzanne Corbit, Stephen Eaton, Jose Fernandez, Grace Ferris, Jonathon Greene, Kyle Hughes, Andrea Koston, Amina Lugonja, Erika Marcello, Nicholas Mykins, Rachael O’Hare, Ian Reynolds, Jacob Rivera, Alexis Soto, Michael Thomas and Elijah Walters, of Rochester, graduated in June 2019 from Alfred State College.

Allison Burger, Justeen Peace and Ajah Stokes, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jonathan Clark, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a master’s degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Olivia Kelly, of Rochester, received her nursing pin in May 2019 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Elmira College.

Joshua Manning, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

Allison Reed, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

Scottsville

Justin Castronovo, Aaron Clark and Jenna Scott, of Scottsville, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

Rachel Dool, Luke Kline, Taylor Lyda, Hannah Weaver, Julie Wilson and Shane Zielinski, of Spencerport, graduated in June 2019 from Alfred State College.