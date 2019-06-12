A high point in the Folk Art Guild’s year is the Craft Weekend, a local celebration of creative potential on July 11-14.

Over the weekend, the group’s craftspeople share their specialties and invite other teachers to collaborate. It provides 15 hours of studio time in the Guild’s facilities.

Attendees will gather for an opening dinner and orientation in each studio on July 11. Classes will start on July 12, with concentrated shop time scheduled for July 13. The sessions will wrap up on July 14 with an opportunity to see, hear and touch what the others have been working on. Call 585-314-6131, email craftweekend@folkartguild.org or visit folkartguild.org to register.

Yoga classes will be offered in the morning, and the evenings can include music around the campfire. Lunch and dinner will be prepared by professional chefs. Some lodging is available on campus and there is space to camp.

This year’s class offerings include songwriting and “Printmaking: Wood and Linoleum Block.” Guild craftswomen will offer “Pottery: Listening to the Clay” and “Introduction to Weaving” in their respective spaces. “Writing and Reading Poetry,” “Creating a Film” and “Eco Printing” give a glimpse into a potentially lifelong creative process. “Learn to Turn in Wood” has a waiting list.

Scholarships and work-study arrangements are possible, and full-time students are eligible for a discount.

“Block printing is an old and fascinating art form,” said Linda Griswold Davis, who will teach the printmaking class. “Multiple original prints are generated from a single carved block. Students will design, cut and then make their own prints from both wood and linoleum block. This is a great class for everyone, both beginning and experienced artists.

“Prior drawing experience is not necessary. Students will receive assistance with idea generation, but are free to work with their own vision and interests. Assistance will be given throughout the weekend in design development and technique.”

“With little more than your smartphone and a laptop, you can create an effective, engaging film that people will want to watch,” said James Lemkin, who will teach filmmaking. “In this fun, highly practical and empowering filmmaking experience, you will learn how. This workshop is for people of all ages and levels of experience.

“While there is some emphasis on the documentary form, you will also explore different ways of using video to express yourself. You may want to tell a story, record history, promote an idea or product, move your social mission forward, change political discourse, or simply explore the worlds of visual imagery or visual storytelling. You will learn how to get the most from your smartphone or video camera, learn to interview, compose, frame, light, record sound and do basic editing.”