Eastman Opera Theatre’s 2019-20 season consists of “Der Kaiser von Atlantis” and “Mahagonny Songspiel,” “Prima La Musica, Poi le Parole” and “Der Schauspieldirektor,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

“Every year, Eastman Opera Theater tries to push the boundaries of presenting works that challenge both the vocal and theatrical demands of the aspiring young singer,” director Steven Daigle said.

“Der Kaiser von Atlantis” and “Mahagonny Songspiel” will be a double-bill in Kilbourn Hall on Nov. 7-10, as well as “Prima la Musica” and “Der Schauspieldirektor” in the Black Box Studio on Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in 2020. “Sweeney Todd” will run April 2-5, 2020, in Kodak Hall.

Tickets cost $24 or $10 for students, and are available at (585) 274-3000, esm.rochester.edu/theatre and the Eastman Theatre Box Office, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.