Finger Lakes Community College will offer science, technology, engineering, art and math camps in July at its campus centers in Geneva, Newark and Victor.

On July 8-12, students will explore different areas of technology, and design and build their own projects in Victor. Registration costs $275.

Campers will explore computer science through activities in coding and video game design on July 15-19 in Newark. Registration costs $200.

On July 22-26, students will explore the forensic science of crime scene investigation in Geneva. Registration costs $200.

Camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include lunch. Email steam.camp@flcc.edu or visit senecawaterways.org/steam-camp-flcc for information.