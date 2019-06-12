The Monroe County Girls Sports Festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. on July 20 at Frontier Field, 333 Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The free athletic event gies girls ages 6-12 a chance to try various sports and activities.

Attendees can choose four sports to explore, ranging from volleyball, gymnastics and field hockey to Ultimate Frisbee, disc golf and fencing. Local teams and organizations manage each of the sports. Athletes of all abilities are encouraged to attend.

Visit bit.ly/2Rb7IHZ to register.