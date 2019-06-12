Unistel Industries, a CDS Life Transitions company, recently received a $100,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation to be used for spice processing equipment.

This will allow Unistel to expand its operations, creating new job opportunities for veterans and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Unistel’s primary employees.

The expansion will reduce material costs and assist the company in moving toward compliance with Office for People with Developmental Disabilities integrated workforce requirements.

The new equipment is expected to launch this fall. Visit cdslifetransitions.org/unistel for information.