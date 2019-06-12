The Inde Design Studio, Morrell Builders and Pride Mark Homes will fundraise and volunteer at Flower City Habitat for Humanity construction sites on June 26-28.

Habitat for Humanity partners with people to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“We are all thrilled to take a little time away from our daily work responsibilities to build with Flower City Habitat for Humanity,” said Jeff Morrell, owner of Morrell Builders. “As builders, their program of partnering with families to create an affordable homeownership opportunity is near and dear to our hearts. Their motto says it all — ‘through shelter, we empower ourselves, our neighbors and our community.’ We can’t wait to get started.”

In 1984, Roger and Barbara Cross founded Flower City Habitat in Rochester as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. As of December 2018, Flower City Habitat has completed 230 new homes, including 87 in the Greater JOSANA Neighborhood. It currently has several under construction and expects to hit 235 new homes in 2019.

Visit rochesterhabitat.org for information.