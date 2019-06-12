The Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport is offering opportunities for visitors to kayak in June along Sugar Creek, which winds its way through the Townsend Grady Wildlife Preserve and into the north end of Keuka Lake.

The kayaks are available to paddlers of every experience level, from novices to experts. Volunteer and staff instructors lead the kayaking programs, providing guidance and encouragement along the way.

Kayaking classes for beginners and immediate paddlers will run June 15. Dads and their guests are invited to attend the Father’s Day Full Moon Paddle on June 16, complete with a bonfire and refreshments.

Experienced paddlers looking to become kayak instructors can take part in Tom Nickel’s American Canoe Association kayak instructor training course starting June 22.

Visitors preferring to stay out of the water can participate in the L.L.Bean campfire cooking clinic on June 27 at Keuka Lake State Park, a fishing class with Alan Fess on June 29 and a site cleanup day on the FLM campus on June 29.

Visit fingerlakesmuseum.org for information.