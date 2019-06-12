High schoolers received $1,000 scholarships from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter during a recent dinner at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor.

The awards help high school graduates with hearing loss in pursuing their post-secondary studies.

This year’s recipients are Jeffery Flood from Irondequoit High School, Elyssa Kingston from Geneseo Central School, Megan Minkel from Attica High School, and Courtney Gentzke, Neriyah McPherson, Diane Ward and Hunter Williams from the Rochester School for the Deaf.

Initiated in 1996 with a grant by Mr. and Mrs. J. Stuart MacDonald, the HLAA scholarships have distributed $114,500 to 130 recipients. This year’s scholarships were made possible by a donation from the MacDonald Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation.