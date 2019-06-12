The village of Newark Police Department promoted officers Nicholas Dapolito, of Savannah, and Randy Rice, of Galen, to the rank of police sergeant during a recent village board meeting.

Dapolito and Rice have a combined 29 years of service. Their promotions, along with the recent hiring of two police officers, allows the 16-person department to be staffed appropriately.

Dapolito brings 12 years of law enforcement experience: 10 years with Newark PD and two with Clyde PD. He has served as the officer in charge of shifts, assisted in narcotic investigations and is a field training officer. Dapolito graduated from St. John Fisher College in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Chief Mark Thoms said Dapolito uses his knowledge and experiences to make sound, rational decisions for everyone involved.

“His professionalism and communication skills enable him to assist all persons he comes into contact with,” Thoms said. “Nick’s leadership abilities within the department and commitment to all the residents of Newark will confirm his dedication to the community.”

Rice brings 17 years of law enforcement experience: 12 years with Newark PD and five with Lyons PD. He has served as the officer in charge of shifts, department firearms instructor and armorer, and is a crime scene technician.

Rice served with the New York Army National Guard for eight years, and earned a Bronze Star with Valor during his deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He graduated in 2012 from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

According to Thoms, “Randy readily accepts all assignments and challenges head on. With his vast experience in law enforcement, military service and abilities to communicate with all people, Randy is highly competent to ensure the residents of Newark receive the best policing everyday.”

“Sgts. Rice and Dapolito have been an asset to our community for many years,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “We are thrilled to have their level of leadership and expertise in our department, and that we are able to promote from within.”