Writing and illustrations by eight Hilton High School students recently were selected for the Rochester Area Literacy Council’s 10th annual Publishing Project.

This year’s theme is “Voices of Youth: Imagination, Ideas, Innovations.” The full-color publication provides students in grades K-12 with the opportunity to publish work relating to their imagination, or physical, social, emotional or cultural environment.

Featured students Lily Draper, Sophia Haynes, Laura Reigle, Hanna Roman, Noah Shannon, Kayla Simon, Sydney Spence and Meghan Stirpe received a copy of the publication during a celebration at the Seneca Park Zoo.