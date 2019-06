Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women will host its 20th annual Father Ed Zimmer Memorial Mercy Golf Tournament on July 15 at Shadow Lake Golf Club in Penfield.

Registration will open at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m., a shotgun start at noon, and dinner at 5 p.m. with prizes and awards. The tournament has raised more than $550,000 over the last 19 years.

Call (585) 288-7120, ext. 312 for information or visit mercyhs.com to register.