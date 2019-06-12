Rochester Regional Health recently earned 12 Beacon awards from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

The Beacon Award of Excellence is awarded in gold, silver and bronze levels of designation. Fellow nurses across the country judge nursing units based on criteria in five categories: leadership structures and systems; appropriate staffing and staff engagement; effective communication, knowledge management, learning and development; evidence-based practice and processes; and outcome measurement.

At Rochester General Hospital, the cardiothoracic intensive care, 4400, 4200, 7800, labor and delivery, surgical intensive care, 5100, 6800, and neonatal intensive care units received silver awards. The medical ICU also received an award.

The intensive nursing care unit at Unity Hospital received a silver award, as did the medical ICU at United Memorial Medical Center.

RRH has the most Beacon awards in the state, and is tied for the most in the nation with UNC Medical Center in North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University Health.