Prosecutors say Melissa Hardy used multiple business corporate credit cards to purchase personal items, including plane tickets to Florida.

CANANDAIGUA — A woman will serve state prison for swiping over $14,000 from a variety of her employers.

State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran sentenced Melissa Hardy, 47, to 1- 3 years and she has to pay $14,490 in restitution, plus an additional $2,126 in transportation causes after being extradited from Florida after missing her court appearances.

Hardy pled guilty to three of the 14 larceny counts in satisfaction of the outstanding 11 counts.

According to court testimony Hardy stole from MCP Kiln services, Campus Gate Apartments and Barrington Town Homes.

Hardy was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melanie Bailey and represented by Patrick Conklin from the Ontario County Public Defender's Office.

Prosecution said that Hardy would use the business corporate credit card for the purchase of personal items including plane tickets to Florida.