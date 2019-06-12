As part of the 10th annual 21 Stories for Scouts, a team of employees from Essex Hotel Management LLC, ImageNow by Mahar and Taylor rappelled down Kodak Tower in downtown Rochester to support the Seneca Waterways Council Urban Scouting program.

Joining together for one common goal on the Rochester skyline was Taylor project manager Martin Koegst and Empire project manager assistant Kelly Jones. Development partners Keith Shugerts, director of hotel development, and Scott Burslem, director of finance and accounting, represented Essex.

Tim Levine, business banking relationship manager at ESL Federal Credit Union, and Arika Mastin, account representative at ImageNow, also joined the team.

All six participants supported this event for the first time this year, while Taylor as a company has supported since 2012.

“I was never in the Scouts, but having spent time in the service I know the importance of developing leadership skills and strong values,” Koegst said. “Scouts definitely does both. I’m glad to help raise funds for a great cause that benefits the Rochester area, and I get a pretty cool picture of myself rappelling down Kodak Tower.”

“I am excited and proud that Essex Hotel Management is partnering with Taylor to support the Scouts with this extraordinary event,” Burslem said. “To be able to support the Scouts, which prepares and educates kids on life lessons, Keith and I are grateful for all that have sponsored us as we officially went over the edge.”

In addition to Team Taylor, more than 100 local business leaders and Scout supporters donated to outreach programs for youth in the city of Rochester, including 40-plus after-school programs and summer camp experiences.