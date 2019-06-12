The Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington needs teens ages 13-18 for its summer work program, “Celebration of Youth,” set to run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, July 29-Aug. 16.

Participants will be paid to learn and perform selections within this year’s theme, “The Greatest Showman.” Applicants can choose from one of five disciplines of focus: dance, vocal music, instrumental music, visual arts or theater.

The program will end with a public stage performance with students from Cobblestone’s day program on Aug. 16. Call 585-398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.