The Smith family will continue to wait until July until the Farmington planning board makes a decision on the proposed 7.3 megawatt solar facility.

FARMINGTON — Once again the Smith family is looking at a delay in the planning board’s decision on whether a requested variances will be passed on the proposed 7.3 megawatt solar farm on their property.

According to the minutes of the June 5th planning board meeting, Delaware River Solar will not have their Geotechnical report delivered to the planning for another six to eight weeks. As a result the Planning Board extended the hearing until July 17 in anticipation of having the geotechnical report in hand. The Geotechnical report will include data on the potential impact on any underground water aquifer.

The motion to extend the public hearing passed unanimously.

Delaware River solar, which is proposing the project, began official process in June of 2018, meeting with fierce opposition by local residents.

The site is proposed at the intersection of Yellow Mills and Fox Road and would take approximately 35 acres of the farm and convert into solar panels that would in turn generate 7.3 megawatts of energy.

The Smith family would continue to farm on their existing acreage.