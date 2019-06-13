Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Kathryn Broach, of Savannah, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Broach and Anna Leva, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list.

Isabelle Collier, of Williamson, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

Abby Dewitte, of Ontario, recently joined the Delta Phi chapter of the Delta Alpha Pi honor society at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Dewitte majors in music.

Mikalyn Kommer, of Palmyra, graduated in June 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in technology management from Alfred State College.

Molly McKechney, of Marion, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lasell College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. McKechney majors in event management.

Justin Orbaker, of Ontario, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Iowa.

Mariah Paddock, of Clyde; Brian Sepulveda, of Newark; and Brianna Seaman, of Walworth, graduated in May 2019 from Cazenovia College.

Rachel Vespucci, of Macedon; Jeremy Boorum, of Ontario; and Jordan Curtis and Kristi Welkley, of Wolcott, graduated in June 2019 from Elmira College. Welkley received her nursing pin.