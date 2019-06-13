Fairport Dollars for Scholars awarded $63,180 in scholarships to Fairport’s 2019 graduates in a ceremony held June 5 at Fairport High School.

“This awards ceremony is a proud moment for chapter members, students and the community that supports these graduates,” said Angie Kettell, chapter president.

Eighty-two scholarships were awarded from funds raised through the annual phone-a-thon, sponsorships and donations. In addition to the DFS scholarship funds, two Fairport students were recipients of the Student Volunteer Award, a $1,000 scholarship. The award encourages and rewards volunteer service, while also applauding and supporting academic excellence.

The chapter awards scholarships with monies raised through local fundraising projects and from direct donations. In addition to awarding its own scholarships, DFS administers scholarship funds for other local groups and organizations.

Visit fairportdfs.org for more information.