A large fire at an apartment complex forced at least 10 people out of their home overnight.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Northside Manor Apartments on Onondaga Road in Irondequoit. This is right across the street from Rochester General Hospital.

The Fire Chief says everyone made it out safely, but five units were damaged by smoke and flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat that was left behind.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.